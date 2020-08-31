2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 4 Cylinder Engine Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

