2018 Chevrolet Malibu

39,533 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

LT

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

39,533KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5805060
  • Stock #: PW5228
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST6JF243562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,533 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

 

 

 

At Go Kia, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and all of western Canada!

 

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! 

 

 

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, GoKia reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, eft or credit card.

 

 

 

 

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Front Wheel Drive
4 Cylinder Engine
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

