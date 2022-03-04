$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
Location
99,216KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8529401
- Stock #: PJ10195
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST5JF210195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,216 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
6-Speed Automatic
4 Cylinder Engine
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
Front Bucket
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
P225/55R17 all-season
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen
17" (45.7 CM) ALUMINUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
