Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

99,216 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 8529401
  2. 8529401
  3. 8529401
  4. 8529401
  5. 8529401
  6. 8529401
  7. 8529401
  8. 8529401
  9. 8529401
  10. 8529401
  11. 8529401
  12. 8529401
  13. 8529401
  14. 8529401
  15. 8529401
  16. 8529401
  17. 8529401
  18. 8529401
  19. 8529401
  20. 8529401
  21. 8529401
  22. 8529401
  23. 8529401
  24. 8529401
  25. 8529401
  26. 8529401
  27. 8529401
  28. 8529401
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,216KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8529401
  • Stock #: PJ10195
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST5JF210195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,216 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
6-Speed Automatic
4 Cylinder Engine
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
Front Bucket
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
P225/55R17 all-season
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen
17" (45.7 CM) ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2019 Chrysler 300
68,952 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX70
73,655 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 BMW 2 Series
67,962 KM
$39,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory