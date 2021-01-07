Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

22,500 KM

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew CAB

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew CAB

22,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6512778
  • Stock #: 11284A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 22,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

