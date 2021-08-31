2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7770234

7770234 Stock #: 12028A

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Windows Sliding Rear Window Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Interior Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics WiFi Hotspot Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.