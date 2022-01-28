Menu
2018 Dodge Charger

55,707 KM

$48,711

+ tax & licensing
$48,711

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$48,711

+ taxes & licensing

55,707KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8264346
  Stock #: PT8105
  VIN: 2C3CDXCT9JH283080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,707 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Charger R/T Daytona Edition shown off in Black! It has leather trimmed seating, all weather mats, aftermarket spoiler, side skirt body kit, rear defuser, and so much more. Full photos and description coming soon!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Tires: P245/45ZR20 AS Performance
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

