$27,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
2018 Dodge Charger
AWD, Leather, Nav, Heated Vented Seats, Remote, BU
Location
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
159,638KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8947735
- Stock #: 21-0267
- VIN: 2C3CDXJG2JH225866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,638 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
