Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Charger

159,638 KM

Details Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

AWD, Leather, Nav, Heated Vented Seats, Remote, BU

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Charger

AWD, Leather, Nav, Heated Vented Seats, Remote, BU

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

159,638KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8947735
  • Stock #: 21-0267
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG2JH225866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-0267
  • Mileage 159,638 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 97,413 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 150,587 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2013 RAM Cargo Van
144,752 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory