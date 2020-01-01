Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Weber Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

855-996-2968

  1. 4502454
  2. 4502454
  3. 4502454
  4. 4502454
  5. 4502454
  6. 4502454
  7. 4502454
  8. 4502454
  9. 4502454
  10. 4502454
  11. 4502454
  12. 4502454
  13. 4502454
  14. 4502454
  15. 4502454
  16. 4502454
  17. 4502454
  18. 4502454
  19. 4502454
  20. 4502454
  21. 4502454
  22. 4502454
  23. 4502454
  24. 4502454
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,010KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4502454
  • Stock #: PT7258
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG9JR291177
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • Entertainment System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weber Mazda

2018 Ford F-150 Limi...
 32,444 KM
$53,922 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
 45,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 38,395 KM
$22,922 + tax & lic
Weber Mazda

Weber Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2968

Send A Message