Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

83,169 KM

Details Description Features

$21,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT / Leather / Bluetooth / Stow N' Go / Power Sliding Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT / Leather / Bluetooth / Stow N' Go / Power Sliding Doors

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

  1. 6458032
  2. 6458032
  3. 6458032
  4. 6458032
  5. 6458032
  6. 6458032
  7. 6458032
  8. 6458032
  9. 6458032
  10. 6458032
  11. 6458032
  12. 6458032
  13. 6458032
  14. 6458032
  15. 6458032
  16. 6458032
  17. 6458032
  18. 6458032
  19. 6458032
  20. 6458032
  21. 6458032
  22. 6458032
  23. 6458032
  24. 6458032
  25. 6458032
  26. 6458032
  27. 6458032
  28. 6458032
  29. 6458032
  30. 6458032
  31. 6458032
  32. 6458032
  33. 6458032
  34. 6458032
  35. 6458032
  36. 6458032
  37. 6458032
Contact Seller

$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

83,169KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6458032
  • Stock #: PW9766
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5JR179766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW9766
  • Mileage 83,169 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today! 

Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 1-855-395-1823 for more information.

AMVIC Licensed dealer 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan North reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty rebate, for eligiable customers only

*Dealership may install select additional equiptment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Flex Fuel Capability
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Nissan North

2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 28,587 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima 3...
 169,949 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 Komfort...
 98,900 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2962

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory