2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,380 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT CREW PLUS PREFERRED

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT CREW PLUS PREFERRED

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,380KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7018277
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG3JR243062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 107,380 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT CREW PLUS PREFERRED PACKAGE 29L 1 OWNER LEASE BACK AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS FRONT AND BACK POWER REAR VENT WINDOWS POWER SEATS LEATHER POWER SLIDING DOORS POWER TAILGATE ROOF RACK FOG LIGHTS AM FM SAT CD STEREO BIG SCREEN BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS TINTED GLASS BRAND NEW TIRES ALLOY WHEELS COMES INSPECTED CLEAN CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN MINI VAN EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022
 

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L
L/100Km City: 13.7
L/100Km Hwy: 9.4

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

