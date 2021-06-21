Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

93,975 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,975KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7528043
  • Stock #: 179977
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5JR179977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 93,975 KM

Vehicle Description

*CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

2018 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW PLUS 3.6 LITER AUTOMATIC LEATHER AIR TILT CRUISE ALL POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER SEATS HEATED SEATS POWER REAR HATCH POWER SLIDING DOORS REAR AIR AND HEAT AM FM SAT CD STEREO BACK UP CAMERA HANDS FREE CALLING FOG LIGHTS ROOF RACK ALLOY WHEELS REMOTE STARTER STOW N GO SEATING BRAND NEW TIRES COMES INSPECTED CLEAN CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN MINI VAN EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022
 

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….

APPLY HERE (COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)

http://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Wholesale Motors

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 97,238 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-450 XLT ...
 165,369 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler S...
 172,483 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-3022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory