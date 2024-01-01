Menu
<p>DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED. </p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages. </p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included </p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated. </p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer chocie award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2018 Ford EcoSport

58,316 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport

SE Sun Roof Back up Camera Heated Seats

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE Sun Roof Back up Camera Heated Seats

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,316KM
VIN MAJ6P1UL2JC240138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,316 KM

Vehicle Description

DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED. 

 

Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages. 

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated. 

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer chocie award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-XXXX

780-453-3325

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2018 Ford EcoSport