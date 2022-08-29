Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

81,037 KM

Details Features

$32,997.84

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 9065419
  2. 9065419
  3. 9065419
  4. 9065419
  5. 9065419
  6. 9065419
  7. 9065419
  8. 9065419
  9. 9065419
  10. 9065419
  11. 9065419
  12. 9065419
  13. 9065419
  14. 9065419
  15. 9065419
  16. 9065419
  17. 9065419
  18. 9065419
  19. 9065419
  20. 9065419
  21. 9065419
  22. 9065419
  23. 9065419
  24. 9065419
  25. 9065419
  26. 9065419
  27. 9065419
  28. 9065419
  29. 9065419
  30. 9065419
  31. 9065419
  32. 9065419
  33. 9065419
  34. 9065419
  35. 9065419
  36. 9065419
Contact Seller

$32,997.84

+ taxes & licensing

81,037KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9065419
  • Stock #: PJ76248
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J92JBB76248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,037 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2018 Subaru Impreza
53,356 KM
$29,997.84 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus
109,123 KM
$17,997 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC
 61,894 KM
$41,355 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory