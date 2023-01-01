$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
- Listing ID: 9813793
- Stock #: PW11853A
- VIN: 2FMPK4J92JBB54539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,712 KM
Vehicle Description
PW11853A 2018 Ford Edge SEL in sleek black, a stylish and versatile SUV that delivers both comfort and capability. With its modern and aerodynamic exterior design, this vehicle is both practical and eye-catching on the road. Equipped with a powerful engine and advanced technology, the 2018 Ford Edge SEL delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience. The spacious and comfortable interior is equipped with modern features and advanced safety technology, providing both convenience and peace of mind for the driver and passengers. With its impressive build quality and versatile capabilities, the 2018 Ford Edge SEL is the ultimate choice for anyone looking for a reliable and practical SUV. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience this impressive vehicle for yourself - come see it today!This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the following locations inCanada(listed oldest to newest):In the province ofSaskatchewanwithNormalbranding.In the province ofAlbertawithNormalbranding.CARFAX REPORT : $3,055.05 , $11,184.52
Vehicle Features
