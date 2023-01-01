Menu
2018 Ford Edge

127,712 KM

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

127,712KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9813793
  • Stock #: PW11853A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J92JBB54539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW11853A
  • Mileage 127,712 KM

Vehicle Description

PW11853A 2018 Ford Edge SEL in sleek black, a stylish and versatile SUV that delivers both comfort and capability. With its modern and aerodynamic exterior design, this vehicle is both practical and eye-catching on the road. Equipped with a powerful engine and advanced technology, the 2018 Ford Edge SEL delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience. The spacious and comfortable interior is equipped with modern features and advanced safety technology, providing both convenience and peace of mind for the driver and passengers. With its impressive build quality and versatile capabilities, the 2018 Ford Edge SEL is the ultimate choice for anyone looking for a reliable and practical SUV. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience this impressive vehicle for yourself - come see it today!This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the following locations inCanada(listed oldest to newest):In the province ofSaskatchewanwithNormalbranding.In the province ofAlbertawithNormalbranding.CARFAX REPORT : $3,055.05 , $11,184.52

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Panoramic Vista Roof
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Black Roof Rack Side Rails

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Utility Package
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Equipment Group 200A
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats
EBONY
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT METALLIC
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Equipment Group 201A
Seatbelt Air Bag
Oxford White
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST
SHADOW BLACK
MAGNETIC METALLIC
LIGHTNING BLUE
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
WHITE GOLD
Driver Restriction Features
WHEELS: 18" POLISHED ALUMINUM
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
BLUE METALLIC
SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE (PRE-INSTALLED)
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
SUEDED CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
SEL APPEARANCE PACKAGE
2ND ROW OUTBOARD INFLATABLE SAFETY BELTS
DEEP TRAY-STYLE ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
DUNE
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning
DUAL-HEADREST DVD (PRE-INSTALLED)
MAYAN GREY/ UMBER

