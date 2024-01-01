Menu
All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report! Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support. at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. We are an AMVIC licensed business.

2018 Ford Escape

66,535 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,535KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD7JUB91081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,535 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report!Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. We are an AMVIC licensed business.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Reverse Sensing System
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
License plate bracket
TIRES: 19"

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Equipment Group 200A
cargo area protector
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Power Panoramic Roof
Oxford White
SHADOW BLACK
MAGNETIC
CHARCOAL BLACK
MEDIUM LIGHT STONE
WHITE GOLD
BLUE LIGHTNING
INGOT SILVER
Driver Restriction Features
WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE-PAINTED ALUMINUM
CINNAMON GLAZE
BLUE METALLIC
SE SYNC PACKAGE
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS
FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
1.5L ECOBOOST CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
REMOTE START SYSTEM (DEALER INSTALLED)
ROOF RACK CROSSBARS (2)
SPLASH GUARDS (DEALER INSTALLED)
Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 19" EBONY BLACK PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
Heated Partial Leather-Trimmed Sport Buckets Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2018 Ford Escape