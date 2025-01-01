Menu
2018 Ford Escape

126,508 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SE AWD Large BU Cam Keyless Entry Power Seat

2018 Ford Escape

SE AWD Large BU Cam Keyless Entry Power Seat

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,508KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD4JUB00025

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,508 KM

4 New Tires, New Brakes,  DON'T PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED.

 

Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages.

 

Warranty available.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

 

WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs

 

Warranty Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2018 Ford Escape