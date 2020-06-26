Menu
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Ford

780-423-4330

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE | Reverse Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

2018 Ford Escape

SE | Reverse Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

780-423-4330

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,967KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5280002
  • Stock #: 0RG6288A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD7JUC96025
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

**WE WILL BEAT ANY DEALER IN THE CITY** Recent Arrival! Magnetic Metallic 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost 4WD, 3.51 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, CD player, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 200A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Camera, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our highly trained technicians, followed by reconditioning and professional detailing. Reviews: * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Driver Side Airbag

