11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5
**WE WILL BEAT ANY DEALER IN THE CITY** Recent Arrival! Magnetic Metallic 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost 4WD, 3.51 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, CD player, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 200A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Camera, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control. AMVIC LICENSED, FREE CAR-PROOF REPORT WITH EVERY USED VEHICLE PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our highly trained technicians, followed by reconditioning and professional detailing. We encourage you to stop by and check out this vehicle and the rest of our inventory, currently available in Edmonton, AB. Come experience why Waterloo Ford Lincoln has been in business for over 70 years. Visit us at 11420 107 Avenue NW or call us to book an appointment today! Reviews: * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops.
