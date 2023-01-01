$20,500+ tax & licensing
780-453-3325
2018 Ford Escape
SE AWD, Htd Seats, BU Cam, Alloys, Park Asst
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,500
- Listing ID: 9715615
- Stock #: 23-0050
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD7JUD31887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour 2 Tone Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,088 KM
Vehicle Description
NO FEES,
Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,
14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,
Warranty Included,
Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.
Easy low interest rate financing available.
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.
Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
Vehicle Features
