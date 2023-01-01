Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

107,483 KM

Details Description Features

$34,641

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,641

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 10230467
  2. 10230467
  3. 10230467
  4. 10230467
  5. 10230467
  6. 10230467
  7. 10230467
  8. 10230467
  9. 10230467
  10. 10230467
  11. 10230467
  12. 10230467
  13. 10230467
  14. 10230467
  15. 10230467
  16. 10230467
  17. 10230467
  18. 10230467
  19. 10230467
  20. 10230467
  21. 10230467
  22. 10230467
  23. 10230467
  24. 10230467
  25. 10230467
  26. 10230467
  27. 10230467
  28. 10230467
  29. 10230467
  30. 10230467
Contact Seller
Sale

$34,641

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
107,483KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10230467
  • Stock #: PC95703
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D84JGB95703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC95703
  • Mileage 107,483 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
2nd Row Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

XLT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
2ND ROW CONSOLE
Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
6-Speed A/T
Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats
Led Headlights
Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
Equipment Group 201A
Equipment Group 202A
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C)
Twin-Panel Moonroof
Oxford White
SHADOW BLACK
MAGNETIC METALLIC
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
MEDIUM STONE
Driver Restriction Features
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS III)
CINNAMON GLAZE
BLUE METALLIC
Ebony Black
XLT TECHNOLOGY FEATURE BUNDLE
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS
INFLATABLE REAR SEATBELTS
RUNNING BOARDS - BLACK
SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS II)
SPLASH GUARDS (DEALER INSTALLED)
DUAL-HEADREST DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS (DEALER INSTALLED)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (446)
CARGO MAT (DEALER INSTALLED)
INTERIOR CARGO COVER (DEALER INSTALLED)
EBONY BLACK W/FIRE ORANGE
Requires Subscription
PLATINUM DUNE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Wheels: 18" 5-Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted
WHEELS: 20" MAGNETIC METALLIC-PAINTED 10-SPOKE
RADIO: PREMIUM AUDIO W/SINGLE-CD PLAYER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2021 BMW X2
18,564 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Acura MDX
45,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge
72,203 KM
$34,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory