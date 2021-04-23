2018 Ford Explorer

$39,997 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 7 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6987308

6987308 Stock #: 21EX13960A

21EX13960A VIN: 1FM5K8GT4JGB21021

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,750 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Dual Moonroof Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Wheel Locks Entertainment System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag A/T HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Led Headlights WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration Seatbelt Air Bag Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.