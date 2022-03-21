Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

102,867 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,867KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8931682
  • Stock #: A47087
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83JGA47087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 102,867 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD EXPLORER XLT 4WD 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 3.5 LITER V6 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 7 PASSENGER LOADED AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER SEAT HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA HANDSFREE CALLING TOUCH SCREEN POWER HATCH ALLOY WHEELS FOG LIGHTS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

VIN:1FM5K8D83JGA47087

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

