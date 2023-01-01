$22,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Diamond Motors
587-444-3300
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 4WD
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
227,435KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10082529
- Stock #: 23101
- VIN: 1FTEW1E50JKD48448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23101
- Mileage 227,435 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, 5L 8 CYLINDER, CREW CAB, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, 4X4, TWO KEYS, BEDLINER, AND MUCH MORE!
Introducing the impressive 2018 Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab 4WD, a powerhouse of a truck that combines rugged capability with refined comfort. With just one owner and no accidents to its name, this exceptional vehicle boasts reliability and peace of mind. With a robust 5.0L 8-cylinder engine under the hood, it's ready to conquer any terrain and take on any task.
Step into the spacious and well-designed Crew Cab, where you'll find a wealth of features to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected on the go with the convenient Bluetooth technology, allowing you to seamlessly sync your smartphone for hands-free calls and audio streaming. The integrated backup camera ensures effortless parking and maneuvering, providing you with a clear view of your surroundings.
Equipped with the renowned 4x4 capability, this F150 is prepared to tackle off-road adventures and harsh weather conditions. It's a true workhorse that won't back down from any challenge, allowing you to explore new horizons with confidence. Two keys are included, ensuring convenience and peace of mind for both you and your co-pilot.
This exceptional truck also comes with a bedliner, protecting the cargo area from scratches and dings, making it perfect for transporting heavy loads or hauling equipment for your next project. Whether you're a weekend warrior or a professional contractor, this F150 is designed to meet your needs.
With 227,435 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles of dependable performance. It has been meticulously cared for by its sole owner, ensuring its longevity and durability.
In summary, the 2018 Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab 4WD offers an unbeatable combination of power, versatility, and technology. With its impressive list of features, including Bluetooth, backup camera, 4x4 capability, two keys, bedliner, and more, it's a truck that stands out from the rest. Don't miss your chance to own this remarkable vehicle that's built to exceed your expectations.
Just Arrived 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4WD Silver has 227,435 KM on it. 5L 8 Cylinder Engine engine, 4x4, Automatic transmission, 6 Seater passengers, on special price for $22,900.00.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23101
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Diamond Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4