$22,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 7 , 4 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10082529

10082529 Stock #: 23101

23101 VIN: 1FTEW1E50JKD48448

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23101

Mileage 227,435 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.