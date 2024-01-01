Menu
This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!AMVIC licensed businessInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

2018 Ford F-150

75,600 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,600KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EB9JKE89511

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # AA0001A
  Mileage 75,600 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Reverse Sensing System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Black vinyl floor covering
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Smart Device Integration
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
3.73 Axle Ratio
3.55 Axle Ratio
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Two-tone paint
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Front license plate bracket
Rear wheel well liners
Spray-in bedliner
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
XLT Sport Appearance Package
WHEELS: 20" CHROME-LIKE PVD
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S
WHEELS: 18" CHROME-LIKE PVD
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

CHROME STEP BARS
XTR PACKAGE
Telematics
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 3
BLACK
Box Side Steps
French Labels
A/T
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Max Trailer Tow Package
900 lb) Payload Package
Bed Divider
Engine: 5.0L V8
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
Power-Sliding Rear Window
Equipment Group 300A Base
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
SYNC 3
Equipment Group 301A Mid
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
98L Fuel Tank
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE
Oxford White
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
110V/400W OUTLET
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
SHADOW BLACK
LED BOX LIGHTING
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT
MAGNETIC
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
TIRES: LT245/70R17E BSW A/T
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER
FOLDABLE PICKUP BOX EXTENDER
XLT SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
BLUE JEANS METALLIC
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
RACE RED
LIGHTNING BLUE
SYNC CONNECT
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
WHITE GOLD
MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL
Driver Restriction Features
INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T
DROP-IN PLASTIC BEDLINER
TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS
CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS
KICKER SUBWOOFER
2.7L V6 ECOBOOST PAYLOAD PACKAGE
MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR
CNG/PROPANE GASEOUS ENGINE PREP PACKAGE
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
REAR WINDOW FIXED PRIVACY GLASS
MAGMA
TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/T
STONE GREY
TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S
LEAD FOOT
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
UNIQUE SPECIAL EDITION 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS
DUAL POWER GLASS/MANUAL FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS
GUARD
129 kg (6
STOWABLE LOADING RAMPS
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum
WHEELS: 20" MACHINED-ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI
BoxLink Cargo Management System
WHEELS: 20" UNIQUE PREMIUM TARNISHED DARK PAINTED
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogis
993 kg (6
ALUMINUM CROSSBED STORAGE TOOLBOX BY WEATHER GUARD
175 KG (7
000 LB) PAYLOAD PACKAGE
600 LB) PAYLOAD PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

2018 Ford F-150