2018 Ford F-150

XLT, Keyless Entry Keypad, Power Seats, Rear View Camera

2018 Ford F-150

XLT, Keyless Entry Keypad, Power Seats, Rear View Camera

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

Contact Seller

$32,997.80

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,386KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4385292
  • Stock #: 9LT37836A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1JKE99073
Exterior Colour
N/A
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All vehicles priced to sell!  Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report.  We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced.  Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! 

KENTWOOD CERTIFIED vehicles come with 3 month/5,000 KM Warranty.

Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle  780-377-1375

Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, 24/7 Happy to Help Support….at KENTWOOD FORD…..YOU GET MORE!

We take all vehicles in on trade!  All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV!  Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! 

We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing.  No Credit…..NO PROBLEM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

