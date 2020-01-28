Menu
2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

866-980-6752

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4541748
  • Stock #: 92H3387A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG7JKE73579
Exterior Colour
White
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Waterloo Ford

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

