2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

780-423-4330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,138KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4934337
  • Stock #: 0SC0749A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG2JKC13218
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Waterloo Ford

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

