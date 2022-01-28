Menu
2018 Ford F-150

169,300 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT CREW CAB 6.5 FT BOX 4X4

2018 Ford F-150

XLT CREW CAB 6.5 FT BOX 4X4

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8187024
  Stock #: F45499
  VIN: 1FTFW1E5XJKF45499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # F45499
  • Mileage 169,300 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

2018 FORD F 150 XLT FX4 PKG SUPERCREW CAB 6.5 FT BOX 4X4 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 5.0 LITER V8 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER  LOCKS AM FM SAT CD STEREO BACK UP CAMERA HANDS FREE CALLING FOG LIGHTS TRAILER TOW PACKAGE TINTED GLASS RUNNING BOARDS ALLOY WHEELS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN TRUCK COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022 OR TEXT 780 970-2526

 

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS

DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….

APPLY HERE

(COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)

https://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Conventional Spare Tire

