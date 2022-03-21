$42,997.84 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 0 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8959135

8959135 Stock #: PJ54198

PJ54198 VIN: 1FTEW1EP5JKE54198

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,047 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Flex Fuel Capability Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Diesel Fuel BLACK A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert Equipment Group 301A Mid Seatbelt Air Bag Oxford White Generic Sun/Moonroof XLT Sport Appearance Package 110V/400W OUTLET TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE SYNC CONNECT Driver Restriction Features SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum BoxLink Cargo Management System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.