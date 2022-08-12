$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 4 6 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8978671

8978671 Stock #: PG50136

PG50136 VIN: 1FTFW1RG5JFC50136

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,463 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Seatbelt Air Bag Generic Sun/Moonroof TWIN PANEL MOONROOF SHADOW BLACK SYNC CONNECT Driver Restriction Features Equipment Group 802A Luxury Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic 10-Speed A/T ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT Requires Subscription Raptor Technology Package WHEELS: 17" FORGED ALUMINUM BEAD-LOCK CAPABLE Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System Unique Leather 40/Console/40 Front Bucket Seats Exterior Graphics Package Interior Carbon Fibre Package Hood Graphics Package Front collision mitigation Aerial View Display System BLACK W/DARK EARTH GREY

