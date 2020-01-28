2018 Ford Fiesta

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Exterior
-
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Telematics
- Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
- Knee Air Bag
- A/T
- M/T
- Bluetooth Connection
- Gasoline Fuel
- 5-Speed M/T
- 6-Speed A/T
- Smart Device Integration
- Driver Restriction Features
- ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4
- Requires Subscription
