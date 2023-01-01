Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Focus

150,369 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

SE, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Back up Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

SE, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Back up Cam

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1683072337
  2. 1683072338
  3. 1683072337
  4. 1683072335
  5. 1683072338
  6. 1683072338
  7. 1683072336
  8. 1683072334
  9. 1683072334
  10. 1683072334
  11. 1683072334
  12. 1683072334
  13. 1683072331
  14. 1683072335
  15. 1683072332
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,369KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9903971
  • Stock #: 23-0074
  • VIN: 1FADP3F28JL233671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,369 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS, Pay advertised price! 

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2018 Ford Focus SE, ...
 150,369 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2015 MINI Cooper Cou...
 132,478 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic
2013 Smart fortwo Br...
 133,938 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory