2018 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $16,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 3 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9903971

9903971 Stock #: 23-0074

23-0074 VIN: 1FADP3F28JL233671

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,369 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.