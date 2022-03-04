Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

121,813 KM

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

121,813KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8547302
  • Stock #: 152752
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD9JR152752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,813 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

2018 FORD FUSION SE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 1.5 LITER ECOBOOST 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM CD SAT STEREO NAVAGATION BACK UP CAMERA HANDS FREE CALLING POWER WINDOWS POWER SEAT POWER LOCKS POWER TRUNK REAR PARK AID HEATED SEATS ALLOY WHEELS BRAND NEW TIRES COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN CAR CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

VIN:3FA6P0HD9JR152752

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

