$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
855-996-3031
2018 GMC Acadia
Location
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,182KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8941147
- Stock #: 22GL5902A
- VIN: 1GKKNXLS4JZ178821
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22GL5902A
- Mileage 82,182 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
6-Speed Automatic
V6 Cylinder Engine
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Wheels
DOHC
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Active suspension
3.6L V6
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Reclining front buckets
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seating
Audio system
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
6-Passenger (2-2-2 Seating Configuration)
SIDI
4 - 20" x 8.0" (50.8 cm x 20.3 cm) polished aluminum
8" diagonal Colour Touch Screen Navigation with GMC Infotainment System
AM/FM/SiriusXM
