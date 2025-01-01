Menu
** Looking for a NEW TRUCK at an AFFORDABLE price? ** Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, HD Radio, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Satellite Radio, Tow Hooks, Power Windows, Navigation, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input,WiFi Hotspot.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

237,000 KM

$CALL

+ GST
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW CAB SLE

13069396

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW CAB SLE

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ GST

Used
237,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC8JG496913

  • Exterior Colour NA
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 152399A
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Features Include : Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, HD Radio, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Satellite Radio, Tow Hooks, Power Windows, Navigation, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input,WiFi Hotspot. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

$CALL

+ GST>

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2018 GMC Sierra 1500