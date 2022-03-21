Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

140,000 KM

Details

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Sierra

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Sierra

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

  1. 1660625112
  2. 1660625112
  3. 1660625112
  4. 1660625112
  5. 1660625112
  6. 1660625112
  7. 1660625112
  8. 1660625112
  9. 1660625112
  10. 1660625112
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8945284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Sell Motors

2018 Jeep Grand Lare...
 100,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2020 Volvo XC90 Trea...
 50,000 KM
$58,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 140,000 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic

Email Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

Call Dealer

780-667-XXXX

(click to show)

780-667-9101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory