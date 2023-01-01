$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
CREW CAB SLE
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
- Listing ID: 9641002
- Stock #: 21657A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 110,650 KM
Vehicle Description
** Looking for a NEW TRUCK at an AFFORDABLE price? ** Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, HD Radio, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Satellite Radio, Tow Hooks, Power Windows, Navigation, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input,WiFi Hotspot. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
