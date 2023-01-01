2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Listing ID: 9790927

9790927 Stock #: 13596A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Led Headlights Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.