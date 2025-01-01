$22,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
Sport
2018 Honda Accord
Sport
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,501KM
VIN 1HGCV1F30JA803751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 139,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived 2018 Honda Accord Sport Black has 139,501 KM on it. 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, CVT transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $22,900.00.
Experience the perfect blend of performance, style, and practicality with this 2018 Honda Accord Sport, featuring a turbocharged 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for an ideal mix of power and fuel efficiency. Its bold exterior is highlighted by 19" alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a sleek, aerodynamic design, while the sport-inspired interior offers premium materials, intuitive controls, and seamless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is a top priority with Honda Sensing technologies, including Collision Mitigation Braking and Lane Keeping Assist. Known for its reliability and efficiency, this Accord Sport delivers an engaging drive whether you're commuting daily or hitting the highway. Dont miss outcontact us today to book your test drive!
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 25115
At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do.
Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 & 2024
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Diamond Motors
587-444-3300
