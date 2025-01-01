Menu
Account
Sign In
Just Arrived 2018 Honda Accord Sport Black has 139,501 KM on it. 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, CVT transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $22,900.00. <br/> <br/> <br/> Experience the perfect blend of performance, style, and practicality with this 2018 Honda Accord Sport, featuring a turbocharged 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for an ideal mix of power and fuel efficiency. Its bold exterior is highlighted by 19 alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a sleek, aerodynamic design, while the sport-inspired interior offers premium materials, intuitive controls, and seamless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is a top priority with Honda Sensing technologies, including Collision Mitigation Braking and Lane Keeping Assist. Known for its reliability and efficiency, this Accord Sport delivers an engaging drive whether youre commuting daily or hitting the highway. Dont miss outcontact us today to book your test drive! <br/> <br/> <br/> Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 25115 <br/> <br/> <br/> At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do. <br/> <br/> <br/> Why choose us? <br/> <br/> Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> Family Owned & Operated <br/> Finance Available <br/> Extended Warranty <br/> Vehicles Priced to Sell <br/> No Pressure Environment <br/> Inspection & Carfax Report <br/> Professionally Detailed Vehicles <br/> Full Disclosure Guaranteed <br/> AMVIC Licensed <br/> BBB Accredited Business <br/> CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 & 2024 <br/> <br/> <br/> Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at <br/> 3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4 <br/> <br/> <br/> To view the rest of our inventory: <br/> www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory <br/> <br/> <br/> All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report. <br/>

2018 Honda Accord

139,501 KM

Details Description

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Accord

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12408849

2018 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

  1. 12408849
  2. 12408849
  3. 12408849
  4. 12408849
  5. 12408849
  6. 12408849
  7. 12408849
  8. 12408849
  9. 12408849
  10. 12408849
  11. 12408849
  12. 12408849
  13. 12408849
  14. 12408849
  15. 12408849
  16. 12408849
  17. 12408849
  18. 12408849
  19. 12408849
  20. 12408849
  21. 12408849
  22. 12408849
  23. 12408849
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,501KM
VIN 1HGCV1F30JA803751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 139,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived 2018 Honda Accord Sport Black has 139,501 KM on it. 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, CVT transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $22,900.00.


Experience the perfect blend of performance, style, and practicality with this 2018 Honda Accord Sport, featuring a turbocharged 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for an ideal mix of power and fuel efficiency. Its bold exterior is highlighted by 19" alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a sleek, aerodynamic design, while the sport-inspired interior offers premium materials, intuitive controls, and seamless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is a top priority with Honda Sensing technologies, including Collision Mitigation Braking and Lane Keeping Assist. Known for its reliability and efficiency, this Accord Sport delivers an engaging drive whether you're commuting daily or hitting the highway. Dont miss outcontact us today to book your test drive!


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 25115


At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do.


Why choose us?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 & 2024


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Diamond Motors

Used 2018 Kia Soul EX for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Kia Soul EX 115,801 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Nissan Sentra SV 53,287 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i M Sport Package for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i M Sport Package 152,789 KM $26,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Diamond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord