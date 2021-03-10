Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Accord

30,297 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Location

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

  1. 6793595
  2. 6793595
  3. 6793595
  4. 6793595
  5. 6793595
  6. 6793595
  7. 6793595
  8. 6793595
  9. 6793595
  10. 6793595
  11. 6793595
  12. 6793595
  13. 6793595
  14. 6793595
  15. 6793595
  16. 6793595
  17. 6793595
  18. 6793595
  19. 6793595
  20. 6793595
  21. 6793595
  22. 6793595
  23. 6793595
  24. 6793595
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,297KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6793595
  • Stock #: PN990A
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F39JA812173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PN990A
  • Mileage 30,297 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

2018 Land Rover Evoq...
 63,677 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jaguar I-PACE H...
 25,000 KM
$74,995 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q50 3.0T
 49,360 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory