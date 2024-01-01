Menu
Account
Sign In
1.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, BRAND NEW TIRES, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE <br/> <br/> <br/> Just Arrived 2018 Honda Civic LX Blue has 128,385 KM on it. 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, Manual transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for . <br/> <br/> <br/> Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 24120 <br/> <br/> <br/> Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice. <br/> <br/> <br/> Why choose us? <br/> <br/> Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> Family Owned & Operated <br/> Finance Available <br/> Extended Warranty <br/> Vehicles Priced to Sell <br/> No Pressure Environment <br/> Inspection & Carfax Report <br/> Professionally Detailed Vehicles <br/> Full Disclosure Guaranteed <br/> AMVIC Licensed <br/> BBB Accredited Business <br/> CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 <br/> <br/> <br/> Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at <br/> 3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4 <br/> <br/> <br/> To view the rest of our inventory: <br/> www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory <br/> <br/> <br/> All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report. <br/>

2018 Honda Civic

128,385 KM

Details Description

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
11969985

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,385KM
VIN SHHFK7G22JU307109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 128,385 KM

Vehicle Description

1.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, BRAND NEW TIRES, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE


Just Arrived 2018 Honda Civic LX Blue has 128,385 KM on it. 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, Manual transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for .


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 24120


Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.


Why choose us?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Diamond Motors

Used 2021 Kia Sorento LX AWD for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Kia Sorento LX AWD 180,839 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 4MATIC for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 4MATIC 85,412 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 101,322 KM $27,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Diamond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic