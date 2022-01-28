Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

62,729 KM

Details Description Features

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

type r

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

type r

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

  1. 8268399
  2. 8268399
  3. 8268399
  4. 8268399
  5. 8268399
  6. 8268399
  7. 8268399
  8. 8268399
  9. 8268399
  10. 8268399
  11. 8268399
  12. 8268399
  13. 8268399
  14. 8268399
  15. 8268399
  16. 8268399
  17. 8268399
  18. 8268399
  19. 8268399
  20. 8268399
  21. 8268399
  22. 8268399
  23. 8268399
  24. 8268399
  25. 8268399
  26. 8268399
  27. 8268399
  28. 8268399
  29. 8268399
  30. 8268399
  31. 8268399
  32. 8268399
  33. 8268399
Contact Seller

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

62,729KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8268399
  • Stock #: PW0979
  • VIN: SHHFK8G30JU300979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW0979
  • Mileage 62,729 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today!Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.AMVIC Licensed dealer*Please consult with dealership to confirm all options are as listed*on approved credit, see dealer for details*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
4 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Nissan North

2018 Honda Civic typ...
 62,729 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 49,531 KM
$61,900 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 82,500 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2962

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory