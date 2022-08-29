Menu
2018 Honda Civic

65,550 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Type R

2018 Honda Civic

Type R

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

Sale

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

65,550KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9113233
  Stock #: PW6538
  VIN: SHHFK8G3XJU300651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW6538
  • Mileage 65,550 KM

Vehicle Description

HONDA CIVIC TYPE-R; TURBO!!! 6 SPEED, NAV, BACKUP CAM, SXM, RACING SEATS, SPORTY AND RARE!!!!!This Honda Civic Type-R is ready for the road with a 6 speed manual transmission, sport wheels, Type-R body with a spoiler and exhaust. It also comes equipped with red and black Type-R seats, Type-R production number plate, push button start and dual zone climate with a/c!!! It is loaded with lots of extras; backup camera, blind spot camera, QI wireless charging dock, large center console with cup holders power windows/mirrors/door locks, heated mirrors, rear defrost and navigation!!! It also comes with AM/FM/SXM, bluetooth and more!!!!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
4 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Go Kia South

Go Kia South

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

