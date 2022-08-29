$51,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Type R
Location
Go Kia South
3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4
$51,999
- Listing ID: 9113233
- Stock #: PW6538
- VIN: SHHFK8G3XJU300651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,550 KM
Vehicle Description
HONDA CIVIC TYPE-R; TURBO!!! 6 SPEED, NAV, BACKUP CAM, SXM, RACING SEATS, SPORTY AND RARE!!!!!This Honda Civic Type-R is ready for the road with a 6 speed manual transmission, sport wheels, Type-R body with a spoiler and exhaust. It also comes equipped with red and black Type-R seats, Type-R production number plate, push button start and dual zone climate with a/c!!! It is loaded with lots of extras; backup camera, blind spot camera, QI wireless charging dock, large center console with cup holders power windows/mirrors/door locks, heated mirrors, rear defrost and navigation!!! It also comes with AM/FM/SXM, bluetooth and more!!!!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Vehicle Features
