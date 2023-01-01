Menu
2018 Honda Civic

62,438 KM

Details Description Features

$24,994

+ tax & licensing
$24,994

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

HATCHBACK

2018 Honda Civic

HATCHBACK

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

Sale

$24,994

+ taxes & licensing

62,438KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9544135
  • Stock #: PT6634
  • VIN: SHHFK7H21JU304555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,438 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 HONDA CIVIC HATCHBACK LX; MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA AND MORE!!!!This HONDA CIVIC LX is nicely equiped with heated seats, climate control with air conditioning. It is also loaded with features; comes with , power locks/windows/heated mirrors, leather multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM/USB player, auto headlights, 12V plug-ins, rear folding seats and more!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Telematics
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

