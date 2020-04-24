2018 Honda HR-V

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM

Child Safety Locks

Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

KEYLESS REMOTE

Compact Spare Tire

Remote Trunk Release

Front Floor Mats

Rear Floor Mats Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Mud Flaps

Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows MOONROOF Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA

Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

USB port

PADDLE SHIFTER

MP3 COMPATIBLE

Electronic Climate Control

Pass through rear seat

Tinted Windows -OEM

Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors

Driver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Driver Heated Seat

Passenger Heated Seat

Steering Wheel Stereo Controls

Driver Side Curtain Airbag

Passenger Side Curtain Airbag

Driver Side Impact Airbag

Alarm Fob -OEM

Passenger Side Impact Airbag

Hands Free Communication

Jack

Not Equipped for Third Row Seat

Owner Manual

Cargo Cover -Interior

Engine -Turbocharged

Remote Engine Start -OEM

Bluetooth Stereo Adapter

Gasoline

Push-Start Ignition

