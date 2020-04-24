Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda HR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda HR-V

EX

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 4923027
  3. 4923027
  4. 4923027
  5. 4923027
  6. 4923027
  7. 4923027
  8. 4923027
  9. 4923027
  10. 4923027
  11. 4923027
  12. 4923027
  13. 4923027
  14. 4923027
  15. 4923027
  16. 4923027
  17. 4923027
  18. 4923027
  19. 4923027
  20. 4923027
  21. 4923027
  22. 4923027
  23. 4923027
  24. 4923027
  25. 4923027
  26. 4923027
  27. 4923027
  28. 4923027
  29. 4923027
  30. 4923027
  31. 4923027
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,273KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4923027
  • Stock #: L17399B
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H57JM103522
Exterior Colour
Black[Crystal Black Pearl]
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Floor Mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Mud Flaps
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • USB port
  • PADDLE SHIFTER
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Tinted Windows -OEM
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Hands Free Communication
  • Jack
  • Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
  • Owner Manual
  • Cargo Cover -Interior
  • Engine -Turbocharged
  • Remote Engine Start -OEM
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lexus of Edmonton

2010 Lexus RX 350 TO...
 160,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus ES 300 h ...
 26,500 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus RX 350 Ex...
 66,200 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-851-XXXX

(click to show)

780-851-8858

Alternate Numbers
1-866-936-8300

Send A Message