$42,385+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2949
2018 Honda Ridgeline
Location
Go Honda
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
- Listing ID: 8195811
- Stock #: PW8286
- VIN: 5FPYK3F72JB500853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,322 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather. 2018 Honda Ridgeline LOADED, NO ACCIDENTS! Touring 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V AWD 6-Speed Automatic Black CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Interested in a vehicle in Edmonton, Alberta or have more questions? Contact our Go Honda Sales Team in Edmonton at 780-483-4024! Book a test drive now! At Go Honda,our professional sales team speaks your language, literally we speak several different languages, including Tagalog, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, Polish, Romanian and Ukrainian. We want to help you find the best vehicle in Edmonton that fits both your lifestyle and budget!At Go Honda, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of western Canada!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Honda reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*On approved credit, see dealer for detailsGo Honda is an AMVIC-Licensed Business.
Vehicle Features
