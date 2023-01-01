$31,998+ tax & licensing
780-436-9970
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
$31,998
- Listing ID: 10076847
- Stock #: 23CX2377A
- VIN: KM8SNDHF1JU288675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited shown off in White! It has biege leather seating, driver memory settings, heated/vented front seats, a massive power panormic sunroof, navigation, blind-spot monitoring, a backup camera, and so much more. Full photos and description coming soon!Please note: this vehicle is showing a CarFax incident in the amount of $2,923.00.
Vehicle Features
