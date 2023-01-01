Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

58,500 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

58,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10076847
  Stock #: 23CX2377A
  VIN: KM8SNDHF1JU288675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23CX2377A
  • Mileage 58,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited shown off in White! It has biege leather seating, driver memory settings, heated/vented front seats, a massive power panormic sunroof, navigation, blind-spot monitoring, a backup camera, and so much more. Full photos and description coming soon!Please note: this vehicle is showing a CarFax incident in the amount of $2,923.00.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

