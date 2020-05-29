Menu
$28,907

+ taxes & licensing

Ericksen Infiniti

855-996-2955

2018 Infiniti Q50

2018 Infiniti Q50

3.0t Signature Edition 4dr AWD Sedan

2018 Infiniti Q50

3.0t Signature Edition 4dr AWD Sedan

Location

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

855-996-2955

$28,907

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5170151
  • Stock #: PW45456
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR5JM445456
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival!

ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

 

 

2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition Black Obsidian 3.0L 6-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift AWD 3.0t Signature Edition

 

 

For immediate response please call or text 587-800-4277.

 

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV. Searching for that perfect INFINITI sedan, coupe, or SUV can be difficult – especially if you’re looking for a specific colour combination or trim package. That’s where Ericksen INFINITI’s Out of Town Buyer’s program comes into play! If you’ve finally found that perfect INFINITI in our New Vehicle Inventory (or perhaps a vehicle from another luxury manufacturer in our Used Vehicle Inventory) but are not located in Edmonton, then our dealership will be more than happy to make arrangements for you! We’ll pay for one night’s accommodations at any of our local hotels so you can rest and relax before or after purchasing your perfect luxury vehicle from our friendly team here at Ericksen INFINITI. WHERE WE ARE For potential buyers located elsewhere in Canada, the Edmonton International Airport serves all major airline including Air Canada, Delta, United Airlines, WestJet, and many others. Our dealership is located at 17616 – 111th Ave, visit our Contact Us page for exact directions!

 

Certification Program Details: FREE SERVICE LOANERS Drive one of our loaner vehicles (for free!) while your car is in the shop. 140-POINT INSPECTION Every pre-owned vehicle receives a full mechanical and visual inspection performed by a Factory Certified Technician. 30-DAY EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE If something isn’t right with your new vehicle- and we can’t make it right- we will swap you into a comparable vehicle at no extra charge.

 

Reviews:

  * Owners tend to comment positively on the Q50’s luxurious cabin and quality feel, a dense and solid but comfortable drive on almost anything, a nearly invisible AWD system that enhances driving thrills and security in slippery conditions, and powerful headlights. The premium Bose audio system is another feature favourite. Performance and an engaging feel are highly rated across the line, including from the potent Q50 Hybrid, which is also noted to be great on fuel. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • A/T
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 7-Speed A/T
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

