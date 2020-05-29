+ taxes & licensing
17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2
Recent Arrival!
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition Black Obsidian 3.0L 6-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift AWD 3.0t Signature Edition
For immediate response please call or text 587-800-4277.
We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV. Searching for that perfect INFINITI sedan, coupe, or SUV can be difficult – especially if you’re looking for a specific colour combination or trim package. That’s where Ericksen INFINITI’s Out of Town Buyer’s program comes into play! If you’ve finally found that perfect INFINITI in our New Vehicle Inventory (or perhaps a vehicle from another luxury manufacturer in our Used Vehicle Inventory) but are not located in Edmonton, then our dealership will be more than happy to make arrangements for you! We’ll pay for one night’s accommodations at any of our local hotels so you can rest and relax before or after purchasing your perfect luxury vehicle from our friendly team here at Ericksen INFINITI. WHERE WE ARE For potential buyers located elsewhere in Canada, the Edmonton International Airport serves all major airline including Air Canada, Delta, United Airlines, WestJet, and many others. Our dealership is located at 17616 – 111th Ave, visit our Contact Us page for exact directions!
Certification Program Details: FREE SERVICE LOANERS Drive one of our loaner vehicles (for free!) while your car is in the shop. 140-POINT INSPECTION Every pre-owned vehicle receives a full mechanical and visual inspection performed by a Factory Certified Technician. 30-DAY EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE If something isn’t right with your new vehicle- and we can’t make it right- we will swap you into a comparable vehicle at no extra charge.
Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on the Q50’s luxurious cabin and quality feel, a dense and solid but comfortable drive on almost anything, a nearly invisible AWD system that enhances driving thrills and security in slippery conditions, and powerful headlights. The premium Bose audio system is another feature favourite. Performance and an engaging feel are highly rated across the line, including from the potent Q50 Hybrid, which is also noted to be great on fuel. Source: autoTRADER.ca
17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2