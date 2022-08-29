Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Infiniti Q50

90,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

Contact Seller
2018 Infiniti Q50

2018 Infiniti Q50

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Infiniti Q50

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

  1. 9075688
  2. 9075688
  3. 9075688
  4. 9075688
  5. 9075688
  6. 9075688
  7. 9075688
  8. 9075688
  9. 9075688
  10. 9075688
  11. 9075688
  12. 9075688
  13. 9075688
  14. 9075688
  15. 9075688
  16. 9075688
  17. 9075688
  18. 9075688
  19. 9075688
  20. 9075688
  21. 9075688
  22. 9075688
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9075688
  • Stock #: 22W49544A
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR1JM442795

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22W49544A
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

2018 Infiniti Q50
90,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee
151,789 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Scion FR-S
81,000 KM
$22,997 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory