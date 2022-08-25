Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jaguar XE

58,604 KM

Details

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar XE

2018 Jaguar XE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jaguar XE

Location

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

  1. 8995552
  2. 8995552
  3. 8995552
  4. 8995552
  5. 8995552
  6. 8995552
  7. 8995552
  8. 8995552
  9. 8995552
  10. 8995552
  11. 8995552
  12. 8995552
  13. 8995552
  14. 8995552
  15. 8995552
  16. 8995552
  17. 8995552
  18. 8995552
  19. 8995552
  20. 8995552
  21. 8995552
  22. 8995552
  23. 8995552
  24. 8995552
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,604KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8995552
  • Stock #: PT685A
  • VIN: SAJAM4FV3JCCP1928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 58,604 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

2018 Jaguar XE
58,604 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue
126,300 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150
86,502 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory