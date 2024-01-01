Menu
AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900. All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details.

2018 Jeep Compass

81,883 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,883KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
White
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats

2018 Jeep Compass