2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

  30,582KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5154236
  Stock #: 20CX1012A
  VIN: 3C4NJDAB0JT116782
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Climb inside of our 2018 Jeep Compass Sport in Diamond Crystal Black Pearl and feel at home! It's powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that produces 180 horsepower while paired to a smooth-shifting 9-Speed automatic transmission. The dazzling black aftermarket wheels and rear spoiler heighten the sporty vibe of this 4WD 5 passenger SUV! 

 

Open the door to our Sport and find a world of comfort and convenience. It has cloth seating, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, a 5-inch touchscreen, an AM/FM radio that's XM radio ready, and an impressive 6 speaker sound system. 

 

You'll drive confidently knowing our Jeep has a wide variety of safety features that includes Select-Terrain (auto, snow, sport, sand/mud), a back-up camera. a fleet of advanced airbags throughout the vehicle, anti-lock disc brakes, stability/traction control, active head restraints, and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing. 

 

Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • M/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed M/T
  • 9-Speed A/T

